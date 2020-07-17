Public record – July 15, 2020

Public Records

Compiled by JAN RUNIONS

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

New Tazewell Police Dept.

—Jacob I. Caldwell Jr.-aggravated domestic assault

—Johnny K. Brock- two counts domestic assault

—Jerri Kendra Singleton-theft involving merchandise under $1,000

—Robert Taylor-speeding 62/45, driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law

—David R. Parsons Jr.-speeding 63/45

—Bernice Jean Mull-speeding 48/30

—Emily R. Cole-driving on a suspended license

—Jamie Brown-violation of probation

—Thomas D. Davis-violations of the registration (expired, improper display of tags) and financial responsibility laws

Tazewell Police Dept.

—Troy Wates-aggravated assault, vandalism under $1,000

—Derrick Jennings-simple assault

—Gina Taylor-introduction of contraband into a penal facility, possession of methamphetamine, public intoxication

—Brandy Jones-possession of methamphetamine, driving on a revoked license, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

—Wayne Matthew Collett-speeding 76/45, violation of the driver’s license law

—James Dayton Miller-speeding 66/45, violation of the traffic control device law

—Tyler Daine Riddle-speeding 63/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

—Mary R. Adams-speeding 52/45, following a motor vehicle too closely, violations of the driver’s license (to be carried) an registration laws

—Courtney Brooke Gibson-speeding 78/45

—Kevin Dell Ford-speeding 68/45

—Beverly Jo Marshall-speeding 68/45

—William Timothy Branham-speeding 67/45

—Megan Nicole McMurray-66/45

—Larry Junior Dunow-speeding 66/45

—William E. Curry-speeding 66/45

—Mark Payton Collins-speeding 65/45

—Richard Neil Nelson-speeding 64/45

—Paul Wayne Miracle-speeding 63/45

—Amber Dawn Hinkle-speeding 63/45

—Andrew Charles Hopson-speeding 63/45

—Jemal Nathan Fondel-speeding 62/45

—Macey Ann Christensen-speeding 62/45

—Catherine Paige Parks-speeding 60/45

—Tiffany Shea Partin-speeding 59/45

—Christopher C. Noe-speeding 58/45

—Patricia Marie Bryant-speeding 57/45

—Kevin Wade Wright-speeding 57/45

—Robert Lee Gilbert-speeding 55/45

—General George Warner-following a motor vehicle too closely

—Michelle G. Dummitt-failure to keep right of centerline/wrong direction

—Morgan Cook-outstanding warrant

—Brandon Lawson-outstanding warrant

—Brya E. Hall-violation of the driver’s license law

—Cheyenne Taylor Yeary-violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

—Ciara Lea Curtis-violation of the registration law

—Michael Wayne Ball-violation of the financial responsibility law

—Jerry Gray-violation of the financial responsibility law

—Gina Joann Hatfield-violation of the financial responsibility law