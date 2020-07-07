Mary Ellen Soupley, 86

Ma ry Ellen Soupley, 86, of Galveston, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, June 27, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born August 31, 1933 in Claiborne Co. Tennessee to Silas and Louester (Greggs) Williams. On September 2, 1955 she married Joseph “Mick” Soupley in New Tazewell, Tennessee and he survives.

Mary retired from Delco Electronics in 1963 and was a member of UAW Local #292. In 1988 she began driving for FEDEX Custom Critical, with her dear friend Emma Cox. In 1996, Emma retired and Mick became Marys driving partner until they retired in 2010.

She enjoyed sewing, baby-sitting, watching sports, especially Bobby Knight and spending time with her grandkids.

Surviving family include her husband Joseph “Mick” Soupley of Galveston; her children, Joe Soupley, Angie Foust, Donna LoCoco and Dave (Robin) Soupley. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and several great grandchildren; siblings, Bill Williams, Anna Mae England and Ruth Harvey. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Ernest and Mose Williams and sister Gertrude Roe.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kokomo with Rev. Fr. Brian Dudzinski officiating. Burial will follow in the Galveston Cemetery. No visitation is planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Monastery of the Poor Clares, 1175 N. 300 W. Kokomo, IN. 46901. The family would like to extend a special “Thank You” to Elara Caring Hospice and Senior Helpers. Murray Weaver Funeral Home in. Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome. com