FBI looking for murder suspect, offers reward for arrest and conviction

Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Joseph Carrico announced today a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Tomier Jashaud Lundy. The reward is in addition to the $2,500 reward announced earlier this week by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The Knoxville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are seeking Lundy, 20, on multiple charges including First Degree Murder, Weapons Possession and Evading Arrest. Lundy has been added to the TBI’s Most Wanted List.

Anyone with information on Lundy’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.